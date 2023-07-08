Astana graduates awarded diplomas of Moscow State University

8 Jul. 21:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Today, the Kazakhstan branch of the Lomonosov Moscow State University in Astana hosted a solemn ceremony of diploma awarding.

100 bachelors and 31 masters took part in the graduation ceremony at the Kazakhstan branch of Lomonosov Moscow State University, which took place today in the capital of Kazakhstan, Astana, the press service of the university reports.

This year's graduation is the 19th, but in the new building of the university, diplomas were awarded for the first time.

"The diploma of such a prestigious university will certainly be a reliable ticket that will help to achieve your goals,”

- Head of Rossotrudnichestvo offices in Kazakhstan Olga Filonova said.

Kazakh graduates were congratulated by the rector of Moscow State University, Viktor Sadovnichy.

"There will be difficulties, but there will certainly be victories. I would like you to always remember Moscow University and proudly bear the name of a graduate of the Kazakhstan branch of Moscow State University. I hope that you will always serve the great goal of developing and strengthening friendship between the peoples of Russia and Kazakhstan!"

- Viktor Sadovnichy said.

According to the branch director Alexander Sidorovich, the Kazakhstan branch of Moscow State University and Moscow University have been supporting the tradition of friendship between the peoples of Russia and Kazakhstan for over 20 years.

At the end of the ceremony, the graduates recited the traditional alumni oath.

The Kazakhstan branch of Lomonosov Moscow State University has been operating since 2001. Over 2,300 highly qualified masters, bachelors and specialists received eduction in the MSU Kazakhstan Branch.