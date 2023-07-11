Illegal gold merchants detained on border of Georgia and Türkiye

11 Jul. 19:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

On the border of Georgia and Türkiye, a group of people was detained. They tried to illegally smuggle gold. It was reported in the Revenue Service of the Ministry of Finance of Georgia.

The incident happened at the Sarpi border checkpoint.

According to the information, customs officers examined three Georgian citizens using an X-ray scanner and found approximately 1.4 kg of jewelry. Its total cost exceeded $50.5 thousand.

The case materials were transferred to the investigative service of the Ministry.