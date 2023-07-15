Mine warning along shipping lane in Black Sea issued

15 Jul. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Russian Black Sea Fleet command has issued a mine warning for the shipping route in the northwestern Black Sea, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"The Black Sea Fleet command has issued a warning to sailors about the risk of mines along the shipping route in the northwestern part of the Black Sea," the statement reads.

The Defense Ministry said that the warning was triggered by the sighting of a drifting Ukrainian naval mine, deployed in early 2022, when "minelaying was conducted in the coastal waters of the Black Sea." The ministry reminded that similar cases had been reported earlier.