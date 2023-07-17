Grain deal expires on July 17

17 Jul. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The grain deal lasted five days less than exactly one year. This initiative expires on July 17. Russia earlier said that Moscow will not renew the Black Sea grain deal.

The Turkish bulk carrier has become the last vessel to leave Ukrainian ports under the Black Sea grain initiative, which expires on July 17. The vessel left the port city of Odessa on July 16.

Agreements on the export of food and fertilizers from Ukraine to the international markets were concluded on July 22, 2022 in Istanbul for 120 days.