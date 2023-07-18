Armenia subjects Azerbaijani army positions to fire once again

18 Jul. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenian militants and the Armenian armed forces once again fired at the positions of the Azerbaijani military last night.

From 21:25 (GMT+4), July 17 to 00:15 (GMT+4), July 18, units of the Armenian armed forces, from their positions located in the direction of the Gorus and Develi districts, intermittently fired at the positions of the Azerbaijani Army located in the direction of the Malibey settlement of the Lachin district and the Sadarak district of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense said.

According to the ministry, the Azerbaijani army units took adequate retaliatory measures.