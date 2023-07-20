Putin decides whether to go to G20 summit

20 Jul. 20:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

Vladimir Putin does not yet know if he attends the next G20 summit, the Kremlin informed.

The event will take place in the Indian capital in September.

Vladimir Putin has not yet decided whether to participate in the G20 summit, the press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation said today.

"No, there is no decision yet,"

- Dmitry Peskov said.

G20 Summit

The G20 summit will be held in the capital of India on September 9-10. The country's authorities expect all 20 leaders to attend the event.