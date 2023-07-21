Media: Türkiye intends to continue grain deal in quadripartite format

21 Jul. 13:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to a diplomatic source in Ankara, Türkiye intends to revive the Black Sea Grain Initiative in a four-party format.

"We are in favor of continuing the grain deal in a quadripartite format. In this regard, we continue to take steps in this direction",

the TASS interlocutor said

Official Ankara also hopes that Russia will return to the implementation of the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

Let us remind you that the grain deal ended on July 18, after the Russian side's refusal to extend it. According to the Kremlin, it was done due to the fact that the initiative regarding Russian demands was not systematically implemented.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Moscow could return to the deal's implementation after fulfilling the requirements of the Russian side. In particular, this includes the food provision to the countries in need.