Thailand grapples with sharp rise in dengue fever cases

25 Jul. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Dengue fever cases are on the rise in Thailand, with the Department of Disease Control reporting an increase in 18 provinces including Chon Buri, Phuket, and Bangkok.

A high-level digital meeting was conducted yesterday, the rising tide of dengue cases with public health officials from 30 districts across 18 provinces was discussed.

Taret highlighted in his remarks that for the past eight weeks, an increase in dengue cases has been recorded in several Thai provinces. This includes Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Nan, Phayao, Tak, Phetchaburi, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi, Trat, Ubon Ratchathani, Krabi, Phuket, Songkhla, Satun, Narathiwat and Bangkok.

The crucial role of preventive measures in combating the dengue fever surge was emphasized. As dengue cases typically peak during the rainy season between June and August, it is imperative that individuals take precautions to protect themselves from mosquito bites.

The health ministry strongly advises using mosquito repellent and sleeping under mosquito nets. Additionally, regular monitoring for symptoms among family members is vital. Immediate medical attention should be sought if symptoms such as high fever lasting 2-7 days, sore muscles, and eye pain are present.