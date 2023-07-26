Aghdam-Khankendi road is open for cargo, Emin Huseynov says

26 Jul. 21:15 (UTC+3 MSK)

Cargo can be delivered to the territory where Russian peacekeepers are temporarily deployed via the Agdam-Khankendi road, the special representative of the President of Azerbaijan in the de-occupied territories included in the Karabakh economic region, Emin Huseynov, said.

He cited the message of the State Border Service of Azerbaijan, according to which, the Armenian side is trying to arrange a manipulative provocation at the Lachin BCP by organizing a traffic congestion.

"The Republic of Azerbaijan has repeatedly stated at various levels that the Aghdam-Khankendi road can be used to transport goods to the territory where Russian peacekeepers are temporarily stationed,”

– Emin Huseynov said.