Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry: Yerevan justifies criminals

29 Jul. 20:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said that Armenia continues to spread false information and tries to justify the actions of war criminals.

The official representative of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, Aykhan Hajizade, commented on the words of the Armenian Foreign Ministry regarding the detention of Vagif Khachaturian.

On Twitter, he noted that Yerevan continues to spread false information about the detention of Khachaturian, who was on the international wanted list.

The diplomat stressed that Armenia, instead of helping to bring war criminals to justice and apologize, justifies the abuse of the assistance of the ICRC to evade punishment and other criminal acts.