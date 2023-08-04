Erdogan expects Putin's visit before early autumn

4 Aug. 15:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to Turkey may take place in August, but the exact date has not yet been set, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

"The exact date has not yet been set. At the moment, the foreign and intelligence ministers are working on the issue," Edogan said.

"I hope that as a result of their work, the visit will take place in August," the Turkish leader said when asked by reporters when Putin would visit Turkey.

Earlier, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the place and exact date of the meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan will be coordinated through diplomatic channels. Peskov pointed out that "the place of the meeting will be negotiated, it is not necessarily Turkey." At the same time, he recalled that Erdogan invites Putin to visit him in Turkey.