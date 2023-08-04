Euro surpasses 106 rubles, dollar rises above 96 rubles

4 Aug. 20:15 (UTC+3 MSK)

The American and European currencies have new anti-records at the trading on the Moscow Exchange. The ruble is weakening.

The dollar rose above 96 rubles. It reached such a mark for the first time since March 28 last year. In particular, at 17:50 the US currency was trading at 96.17 rubles per $1.

At the same time, the euro rose by two kopecks (above 106 rubles). This happened for the first time since March 25 last year.

The yuan also goes up. It is amounted to 13.36 rubles. The last time the Chinese currency was at this level was a year and a half ago, namely on April 6, 2022.