Ex-mayor Hayk Marutyan to run in Yerevan election

9 Aug. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Former mayor of Yerevan Hayk Marutyan will run in the elections of the Yerevan Council of Elders, he announced in his social media video message.

Marutyan said that he needs the country to flourish and the society to get out of apathy.

"If we don't do it, people will do it who are guided only by their own and group interests, who don't care about people—and not only figuratively, but literally. Therefore, I announce that I will run in the upcoming council of elders’ elections with my team," Hayk Marutyan said.

The ex-mayor said that his team does not have a lot of money, media, oligarchs; their only ‘wealth’ is the people of Yerevan.