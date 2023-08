Exhibition "Jewellery Art of Buryatia" opens in State Museum of Oriental Art

The exposition presents different types of jewellery of the Buryats of Transbaikalia of the second half of the 19th - early 20th centuries, as well as the Soviet period.

Today, the State Museum of Oriental Art opened the exhibition "Jewellery Art of Buryatia" dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the republic.

Silver jewellery was an integral part of the national costume, and jewellers who mastered the skill of processing silver and corals were honoured along with shamans as having received a gift from the gods.