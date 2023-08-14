Aghdam-Khankendi road restored

14 Aug. 20:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan announced the restoration of the Agdam-Khankendi road, the length of which is 26 km.

It was this route that connected Khankendi with Azerbaijani cities and villages before the occupation. Today, the Agdam-Khankendi road is ready for the transportation of goods to the Karabakh economic region of Azerbaijan.

It should be added that representatives of the fake regime on the territory of Azerbaijan oppose the delivery of food to the Armenian residents of Karabakh along this road.

Earlier, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry stated that Yerevan created obstacles for the use of the Agdam-Khankendi route.