Baku: Armenia continues mine terror against Azerbaijan

15 Aug. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev said that Azerbaijan is the most mine-contaminated country in the world.

He said that Armenia has laid more than 1 million mines in the occupied lands of Azerbaijan.

Hajiyev stressed that since November 2020, more than 300 Azerbaijanis have become victims of mines. The assistant added that Armenia continues mine terrorism.

On August 7-12, some 185 anti-personnel mines, 65 anti-tank mines and 35 unexploded ordnance were found and defused as part of the de-mining procedure in Azerbaijan's libeerated territories.

About 392 hectares of mines and explosive ordnance were removed.