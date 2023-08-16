No specific information about Putin-Erdogan meeting yet available

16 Aug. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Turkish side does not have any specific information yet about a possible meeting between Russia’s President Vladimir Putin and Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on August 31, the press service of the Erdogan administration said.

"At the moment, we cannot say anything on this issue. If there is such a decision, if details appear, we will notify about it. There is nothing to say yet," thestatement reads.

Earlier, the Shot telegram channel reported, citing sources, that Putin and Erdogan could meet on August 31.

On August 3, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the date and location for a meeting between presidents of Russia and Turkey were under consideration and would be agreed upon through diplomatic channels.