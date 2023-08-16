Azerbaijan reports readiness to ensure safety of Armenian residents of Karabakh

16 Aug. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan is ready to ensure the rights and security of the Armenian residents of Karabakh, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev said.

"Karabakh is an integral part of Azerbaijan, and our country is ready to ensure the rights and security of the Armenian residents living there on the basis of its constitution," Hikmet Hajiyev said.

He stressed that Azerbaijan is building roads for the reintegration of the Armenian residents of Karabakh, but Yerevan is installing blocks and barriers on these roads.