Turkmenistan agrees on gas deal with Hungary

21 Aug. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Budapest and Ashgabat have concluded a political agreement on Turkmen gas supplies to Hungary, negotiations between the companies are next, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said.

"On the side of Turkmenistan, the political will and political intention for Hungary to be one of the directions and transit countries for the potential supply of Turkmen gas to Europe is quite clear. The political agreement has been reached, now it's the companies' turn to continue trade negotiations," Szijjarto said.

Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov met with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in Budapest on August 20. The parties discussed not only energy, but also expanding cooperation in healthcare, pharmaceuticals, agriculture, food industry, water management, education, and culture.

As Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said earlier, a pipeline of 300-kilometers length with a capacity of 30 billion cubic meters per year needs to be constructed, and the capacity of pipelines in Southeastern Europe needs to be expanded.