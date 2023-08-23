Truck ran over children on bicycles in Pyatigorsk

23 Aug. 21:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: State traffic inspectorate of the Stavropol Territory

A tragedy occurred this afternoon near Pyatigorsk: three children riding bicycles along the highway died under the wheels of a truck.

Three adolescent athletes became victims of an accident in the Stavropol Territory, the regional traffic police reports.

The accident took place at around 4:30 pm. Gazelle truck driver, a 33-year-old resident of the Petrovsky district, was not following distance while driving. As a result, he hit a group of young cyclists riding in front.

The teenagers - residents of Pyatigorsk at the age of 11, 12 and 13 - were fatally injured and died.