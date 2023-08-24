Ingushetia resident wanted for firing at stepbrother's car

24 Aug. 19:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

In Ingushetia, a local resident fired at a car, in which his stepbrother was. Now the police are looking for the shooter, the driver was taken to the hospital with injuries.

The shooter on BMW fired at VAZ-21114. As a result of the shooting, the driver was injured in the right hand and taken to the hospital. The perpetrator fled the scene.

The police officers are looking for the offender.