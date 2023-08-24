РУС ENG

Ingushetia resident wanted for firing at stepbrother's car

Ingushetia resident wanted for firing at stepbrother&#039;s car

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

In Ingushetia, a local resident fired at a car, in which his stepbrother was. Now the police are looking for the shooter, the driver was taken to the hospital with injuries.

In Ingush Karabulak, a local resident fired at a car and wounded its driver, Ingushetia reports.

The shooter on BMW fired at VAZ-21114. As a result of the shooting, the driver was injured in the right hand and taken to the hospital. The perpetrator fled the scene.

The police officers are looking for the offender.

140 views
Поделиться:
Print:

Last News

Videos