Fire In Sochi residential building extinguished

24 Aug. 22:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Firefighters eliminated a fire that broke out on the roof of one of Sochi residential buildings. 60 people were evacuated from the building, no casualties reported.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Krasnodar Territory announced the elimination of a fire on the roof of one of the multistory buildings in Sochi.

According to the ministry, the fire was completely extinguished at 20:07 Moscow time. 60 people were evacuated from the building. No casualties or victims reported.

58 firefighters with 21 pieces of equipment participated in the fire extinguishing.