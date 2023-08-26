Tatar settlement hosts 1st food festival

26 Aug. 16:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

The largest archaeological monument of the Stavropol Territory, the Tatar Settlement, has become the venue for the "Call of the Ancestors" culinary festival. Chefs of the most popular restaurants in Stavropol prepared national dished for the festival.

The mayor of Stavropol, Ivan Ulyanchenko, spoke about the 1st National Culinary Festival "Call of the Ancestors", organized in the largest archeological monument of the Stavropol Territory - the Tatar Settlement.

According to him, dozens of the most skillful chefs from the most popular Stavropol restaurants prepared food for the festival. The menu of the "Call of the Ancestors" consisted mainly of traditional dishes of different Caucasian peoples, complemented by chief’s special dishes.

Ulyanchenko stressed that the authorities of Stavropol are currently actively developing event tourism in the Tatar Settlement. The historical site is already hosting a reenactment festival, and since this year, a culinary festival has been added to the schedule.

In addition to a simple tasting of dishes, the festival participants were able to enjoy national dances and try their hand at culinary master classes, including the production of flour with ancient manual grain graters.

The organizers of the festival noted with satisfaction that authentically ancient milling turned out to be popular among young people. Working with grain graters shows the modern generation how difficult it was to produce flour in the past and why is bread is so respected all around the world.