Armenian soldiers not allowed to height near Nakhchivan

26 Aug. 17:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

The Armenian Armed Forces failed a diversion on the border with the Sharur region of Nakhchivan: they tried to occupy a strategic height during the daytime, but were driven back by the Azerbaijani army.

This afternoon, the Armenian army tried to aggravate the situation on the border with the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic of Azerbaijan. According to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry, the Armenian Armed Forces attempted an outfall to the very border in order to improve their combat positions.

It is specified that the sabotage of the Armenian military took place at about 12:30 Moscow time near the border village of Khavush (Sharur region of the NAR).

At that time, a detachment of the Armenian Armed Forces tried to reach an advantageous strategic height in proximity to the positions of the Azerbaijani army. From this height, they were able to carry out attacks against both the Azerbaijani servicemen and the civilian population of Havush.

The sabotage failed - the Azerbaijani Armed Forces noticed the maneuver of the Armenian soldiers in time and drove them to their former location.