Residents of Tbilisi left without gas

26 Aug. 21:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

Today, the demolition of a non-residential building caused problems with gas in the apartments of almost 12,000 residents of Tbilisi. It will take at least a day to repair the damaged gas pipeline.

Today, a large-scale accident occurred in Tbilisi, as a result of which the residential area of Vazisubani was cut off from the gas supply. Tbilisi power engineers specify that gas is currently not supplied to almost 12,000 households.

The accident occurred during the demolition of a non-residential building. Due to the negligence of the workers, a large section of the gas pipeline near the building was damaged.

There is no gas supply to a district church, several schools and kindergartens, as well as a sports center. Local gas stations do not have gas for customers.

According to the power engineers, they will be able to replace the damaged section of the pipeline and restart the gas supply by Sunday evening.