Baku, Ankara discuss prospects for military cooperation

28 Aug. 18:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

The Azerbaijani Defense Minister spoke with the Chief of the Turkish General Staff. During the meeting held today in Baku, issues of military cooperation were discussed.

On Monday, August 28, a meeting was held in Baku between Azerbaijani Defence Minister Zakir Hasanov and Chief of the Turkish General Staff Metin Gurak, the Azerbaijani ministry reports.

The parties discussed the development of military cooperation between the countries. Gurak noted that such interaction creates new opportunities for further development of cooperation.

”The prospects for the development of military cooperation between the armies of the two states and a number of issues of mutual interest were also discussed during the meeting,”

– Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan informs.

Hasanov drew attention to the fact that the work to bring the Azerbaijani army in line with the Turkish model is being successfully carried out, and thanked Ankara for the support provided.