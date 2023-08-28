Traitor from Stavropol to face trial

28 Aug. 20:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

A resident of the Stavropol Territory will face trial for treason and terrorism. He planned to arrange a terrorist attack on the instructions of an organization banned in Russia.

A man from the Stavropol Territory is accused of high treason and terrorism, the FSB press service for the region reports.

The resident of the Stavropol Territory planned to fulfill the tasks of the Freedom of Russia Legion - the terrorist organization banned in the Russian Federation. He was preparing to set fire to the administrative building.

The man kept a homemade incendiary device in a forest cache. He also recruited other citizens into the organization.