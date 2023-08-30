France prepares sanctions against Azerbaijan

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

Politician Maxim Shevchenko expressed confidence that an attempt by French politicians to bring trucks with humanitarian cargo to Azerbaijan along the Lachin road is a preparation for the sanctions campaign against Baku.

France brought trucks with humanitarian aid and politicians to Armenia in order to organize sanctions pressure on Azerbaijan, as well as to replace Russian peacekeepers with French ones in the Karabakh region near Azerbaijan. This opinion was expressed by politician Maxim Shevchenko in an interview with a Vestnik Kavkaza correspondent. Thus, he commented on the provocation of Paris in the Lachin corridor. Recall that the office headed by the Mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo, is seeking entry into Azerbaijan of ten French trucks with unspecified cargo.

Maxim Shevchenko noted that this was an outright provocation on the part of French President Emmanuel Macron. "Basically, this action is aimed at putting Azerbaijan in a stalemate. If Baku accepts the French column, it means Azerbaijan lacks control over its own territory, but the whole of Karabakh is the territory of Azerbaijan, including Khankendi," the expert said.

“If Azerbaijan does not give a permit to the convoy, it will be declared villain, who, according to Armenian propaganda, is organizing a famine in Khankendi. With this purpose, the mayor of Paris and other influential French politicians arrived at the border. "Simultaneously, the Aghdam-Khankendi road, as it turned out today, is blocked by Russian peacekeepers, who put up barriers and barbed wire,” the political scientist asserts.

According to Maxim Shevchenko, Azerbaijan to a greater extent, and Türkiye in a certain way, will be announced guilty of various bad deeds. ”I do not exclude, that the European Union, dictated by France, can impose sanctions." "The scenario of confrontation with Azerbaijan will begin to unfold in order to bring the South Caucasus under the EU control," he said.

This scenario provides the replacement of Russian peacekeepers in the Karabakh region of the western part of Azerbaijan. "France wants to demonstrate the incompetence of Russian peacekeepers. It wants our peacekeepers to be replaced by French ones. By the way, today the Canadian border service, the well-known Mounted Police, arrived in Armenia at the invitation of the authorities. They are seeking a change of mandate: Russia leaves and the French take its place," the political scientist said.