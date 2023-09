31 Aug. 19:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

Russia, OPEC + agreed to reduce oil supplies. Details will be released next month.

Russia and OPEC+ agreed to reduce Russian oil exports. This statement was made on Thursday by the vice-premier of the country.

"Yes, we agreed. We will announce the details next week,”

– Alexander Novak said.

Earlier, he admitted that Russia's voluntary restriction of oil exports would extend to October.