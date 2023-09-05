Russian Central Bank considers rising of key rate

5 Sep. 18:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

The Central Bank of the Russian Federation does not rule out raising the key rate due to the growth of pro-inflationary risks.

The key rate may be raised once again. Alexei Zabotkin, deputy chairman of the Central Bank of the Russian Federation, did not rule out such a possibility. According to him, the possibility of such a scenario is dictated by an increase in pro-inflationary risks.

"Pro-inflationary risks remain significant. We will update our forecast. It will be published following the meeting on September 15, the decision will be based on this forecast. <...> We do not rule out the possibility of raising the key rate,”

– Alexey Zabotkin said.

He further explained that the regulator has no targets for the exchange rate of the Russian currency.