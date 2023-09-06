US to hold military drills in Armenia near Russian base

6 Sep. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

Armenia and the US are preparing to conduct joint military drills. The peacekeepers of the two countries will participate in the exercises. The drills are planned to be held near the Russian military base in the Zar center.

Armenia-US joint drills will be held in the Caucasian republic. They kick off next week.

"As part of preparations for participation in international peacekeeping missions in Armenia, on September 11-20, the joint Armenian-American drills ”Eagle Partner 2023” will be held at the Zar training center of the peacekeeping brigade and the training center of the Ministry of Defense,”

– the Armenian Ministry of Defense informs.

As part of the exercises, the peacekeepers will train stabilizing relations between the parties to the conflict within the framework of peacekeeping missions.