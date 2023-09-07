Azerbaijan, EBRD discuss cooperation

7 Sep. 19:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

Today, Ilham Aliyev met with the First Vice-President of the EBRD. The parties discussed the issues of interaction between the Republic and the bank.

On Thursday, September 7, the President of Azerbaijan met with the First Vice President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development in Baku, the website of the Azerbaijani leader informs.

Ilham Aliyev and Jürgen Rigterink discussed various aspects of interaction between Baku and the bank.

”At the meeting, the parties discussed areas of EBRD activities in Azerbaijan, issues of cooperation in priority areas for our country, in particular, the renewable energy, transport, logistics, development of small and medium-sized businesses, within the Middle Corridor,”

- the statement on the Azerbaijani president’s website reads.