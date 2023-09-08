BRICS countries to create common currency

8 Sep. 10:10 (UTC+3 MSK)

A common BRICS currency is a probable, but not near future, this opinion was expressed by the head of the Economic Cooperation Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Dmitry Birichevsky.

"A single currency is something that may appear in the future, but the path to this is slow and difficult. I am sure that we will get there anyway, because you cannot be tied to one thing, you need to diversify all the timr",



Birichevsky said.

Let us remind you that the association will soon expand, its composition will more than double. Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa will be joined next year by the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Ethiopia, Egypt, and Argentina.

A representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry spoke about the possibilities of transition to the common currency in an interview with TV BRICS.