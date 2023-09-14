Erdogan reveals his working schedule

14 Sep. 17:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: website of the President of Türkiye

The Turkish President spoke in detail about his working schedule. According to him, an eight-hour working day is absolutely impossible at his post.

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan usually stays at his workplace until late, as in any other format, his work for the benefit of the state is simply not possible.

The Turkish leader shared his experience at the draw for the next term of district governors.

The head of state emphasized that work in the administrative branch will never fit into “working” hours only. According to him, governors must work 24 hours a day and 365 days a year, and with a certain pace and motivation.