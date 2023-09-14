Russia’s Prosecutor General arrives in Baku

14 Sep. 21:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: website of the Prosecutor General's Office of the Russian Federation

Today, the Prosecutor General of the Russian Federation arrived in the capital of Azerbaijan. There, he will meet with colleagues from other countries and participate in a CIS Coordination Council of Prosecutors General meeting.

Russian Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov arrived in Baku, a message on the website of the Prosecutor General's Office reads.

In Azerbaijan, he will meet with his foreign colleagues. They plan to outline directions for further work and discuss the progress of implementation of previously reached agreements.

In addition, the Russian Prosecutor General will participate in the 33rd meeting of the CIS Coordination Council of Prosecutors General.