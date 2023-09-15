CPC plans to increase oil pumping

15 Sep. 20:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

This year, the CPC expects a significant increase in oil pumping - it is planned to pump 63.5 mln tons of oil through the system, which is 8% more than a year earlier.

It is planned to pump 63.5 mln tons of oil through the pipeline system of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) by the end of the year, the company’s director general Nikolai Gorban said in an interview with the Astrakhan TV channel “Lotus”.

“This year we expect to pump around 63.5 mln tons, this is already a significant increase,”

- Nikolay Gorban said.