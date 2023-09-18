Türkiye battles raging wildfire in Alanya

18 Sep. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

A raging wildfire ignited in a forested area near residential settlements in Antalya's Alanya on September 17, is currently being battled through combined air and ground efforts.

The fire erupted in the forested expanse of Akköprü, situated on the banks of the Dim Dam in Üzümlü District, for an unknown reason. The flames swiftly spread in the vicinity, posing a significant threat to nearby residential areas.

In response to the emergency, teams from the Antalya Regional Forestry Directorate, local fire brigades, and reinforcements from surrounding provinces and districts swiftly mobilized to the scene.

The fire, exacerbated by prevailing wind conditions, subsequently extended its reach to Gümüşkavak district.

Efforts to combat the blaze are currently underway, involving a coordinated response comprising eight helicopters, six planes, 42 water tankers, six water tankers, ten first-response vehicles, four bulldozers, and numerous firefighting teams.