Azerbaijan to participate in Seapower Symposium

18 Sep. 18:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Commander of the Azerbaijan Naval Forces Vice Admiral Subhan Bakirov arrived in the US at the invitation of the US Naval Operations Command.

According to the website of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence, Vice Admiral Subhan Bakirov arrived in the US to participate in the 25th International Seapower Symposium in Newport. Senior naval leaders from 90 countries and heads of multiply marine organizations are going to take part in the forum.

The participants to the Seapower Symposium will discuss the issues of ensuring navigation security, both by the Navy and civilian maritime organizations, and joint actions against potential threats.