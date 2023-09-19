Separatists in Khankendi attack peaceful citizens of Azerbaijan

19 Sep. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenian illegal armed groups applied radio interference to the airplane of the Tbilisi-Baku flight, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense reported.

Illegal Armenian armed detachments in Khankendi in the territory of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeeping contingent is temporarily stationed, used radio-frequency interference once again to interfere with the GPS satellite navigation systems of passenger aircraft of airlines flying through the airspace of Azerbaijan.

"On September 18, from 20:28 to 20:34 (GMT+4), there were degradations in the operation of the GPS satellite navigation system of the E-190 passenger aircraft of Azerbaijan Airlines, which was flying on the Tbilisi-Baku route," the defense ministry said.

Moreover, at night a truck was blown up by an anti-tank mine on the 58th kilometer of the Ahmedbeyli-Fuzuli-Shusha road in the Khojavend region of Azerbaijan, two people were killed.

Later, another truck blew up on a mine planted by Armenians in the Khojavend region of Azerbaijan, fore employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan were killed: Asim Jamalzade, Ramil Shirinov, Seymour Mahmudov and Khazar Zamanov.

A criminal case has been opened. A joint statement by the Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Internal Affairs and the State Security Service of Azerbaijan was released.