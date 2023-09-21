Russia lacks million IT specialists, Gref says

21 Sep. 17:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

In Russia, the shortage of IT-specialists exceeds 1 million people. In the coming years, the personnel shortage in the IT sector will only increase, Gref predicts.

Russia is already faced with a significant shortage of IT specialists; in the coming years, the shortage of programmers will become even more evident, Head of Spebrbank German Gref said.

“Today, the shortage of IT-specialists is over 1 million people. And in the coming years, we will not overcome this deficit. <...> According to all our estimates that can probably be limited to 5-6 years, the shortage of the digital specialists will only increase,”

– Gref said.