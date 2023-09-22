More flights to connect Kazakhstan to Istanbul

22 Sep. 9:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

Airplanes will fly more frequently between the main cities of Kazakhstan and Istanbul. Turkish Airlines is increasing the number of flights.

Turkish Airlines intends to increase the number of flights between Istanbul and Kazakhstan.

Flights will be operated more frequently on the Istanbul-Astana and Istanbul-Almaty routes, representatives of the airline announced at a meeting with the head of the Civil Aviation Committee of the Ministry of Transport of Kazakhstan.

In spring 2024, a new carrier, the low-cost airline AnadoluJet, may launch flights to the republic from Türkiye.