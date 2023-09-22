Baku sends humanitarian aid to Khankendi

22 Sep. 9:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

At the request of the local population, food was sent to Khankendi today. Baku plans to continue supplying products along the Agdam-Khankendi road in the future.

Today, a convoy of vehicles with food for the Armenian residents of the region was sent to Karabakh along the Agdam-Khankendi road.

Humanitarian cargo was sent to the Karabakh economic region of Azerbaijan from the Agdam region. The decision to send a convoy with food was made by the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan.

In total, four trucks are sent to Khankendi - two are carrying fresh bread, and two more, each with a capacity of 20 tons, various food products, including tea, vegetable oil, flour, as well as necessary hygiene products. Food will be distributed among the population of the region.