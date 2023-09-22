New kindergartens opened in liberated territories of Azerbaijan

22 Sep. 11:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

In Lachin, in the villages of Agaly and Talysh, new kindergartens opened their doors this year. Work on the creation of the social infrastructure in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan continues.

The Ministry of Science and Education of Azerbaijan reports on new preschool educational institutions that began operating this year.

A total of 7 new modern kindergartens were opened, three of them on the liberated territories. According to the department, a large kindergarten, No.6 for 140 children, opened its doors in the Lachin district. A kindergarten for 60 children began operating in the village of Agali, Zangilan district, and another small kindergarten opened recently in the village of Talysh, Terter district.

“The construction and renovation of preschool educational institutions continues,”

– the ministry informs.