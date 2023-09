25 Sep. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan has embarked on an official visit to Azerbaijan, where a groundbreaking ceremony for the Igdir-Nakhchivan gas pipeline to be held.

Following the official welcome ceremony in Nakhchivan, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev’s one-on-one meeting with Erdogan has been held.