Erdogan: Iran to replace Armenia in Zangezur corridor

26 Sep. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said if Armenia refuses to participate in the creation of transport routes through its territories, the routes could go through Iran.

Erdogan said Turkey and Azerbaijan would “do our best to open this corridor as soon as possible.”

The Turkish leader noted that if Armenia would not agree, an alternative route could go through Iran, a move that Erdogan said Tehran regards “positively.”

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said following the talks with the Turkish President that the construction of the railway, which is part of the Zangezur corridor, will most likely be completed by the end of 2024. He assured that the construction of the railway connecting Azerbaijan with Nakhchivan and Türkiye "is progressing successfully."