Planes to Yerevan from St. Petersburg to fly more often

30 Sep. 18:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

In October, the domestic air carrier Rossiya will increase the number of flights connecting St. Petersburg and Yerevan to 9 per week.

From October 1, the airline informs, planes from Pulkovo to Zvartnots will fly even more often. The flights will fly 9 times instead of 7 times a week.

"The airline’s schedule has added an additional flight to the capital of the Republic of Armenia on Fridays and Sundays",



the air carrier said.

The company supplied Airbus A319 for additional flights. The rest of the flights are operated by Boeing 737 aircraft.

The airline expects that the new flights will make the Armenian capital an attractive destination for weekend tours.