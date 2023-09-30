Fire in Dagestani village not extinguished yet

30 Sep. 21:15 (UTC+3 MSK)

In the Tsuntinsky district of Dagestan, the extinguishing of a large-scale fire in Khutrakh village, which engulfed 20 residential buildings on an area of 800 square meters, continues, the press service of the Main department of the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations for the region reported on the Telegram channel.

"10 fire-fighting vehicles were sent to the scene of the fire... On arrival of the first fire brigade, about 20 buildings (residential and non-residential buildings, outbuildings) covering an area of about 800 square meters were engulfed in flames",



Ministry of Emergency Situations of Dagestan said.

However, fire crews and local residents managed to prevent further spread of the flames. The fire was eliminated at 19:07.