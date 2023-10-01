Georgian authorities promise to increase pensions

1 Oct. 13:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgian authorities have announced pensions increase in 2024. According to the prime minister of the republic, this will become possible thanks to the work of the ruling Georgian Dream party.

From January 2024, pensions in Georgia will be increased as part of annual indexation. This statement was made by the head of the Georgian government.

According to Irakli Garibashvili, in 2024, the pensions for residents of the republic over the age of 70 will be increased by 50 lari, to 415 lari. The same age category living in high mountain areas will receive almost 500-lari pensions.

As for citizens under 70 years, their pensions will amount to 315 lari, the residents of high mountain areas will receive 380 lari.

“This is the outcome of the work of our authorities,”

– Irakli Garibashvili said.

According to the current legislation, women in Georgia retire at the age of 60, and men at the age of 65.

(1 US Dollar ≈ 2,68 Georgian Lari)