Azerbaijani authorities start reintegration of Khankendi Armenians

2 Oct. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan's State Migration Service and employees of the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection of the Population have started their operations in the Karabakh economic region as part of respective instructions to determine the legal status of those persons given to the working group for solving social, humanitarian, economic and infrastructure issues in the Karabakh region.

The aim is to ensure sustainable reintegration of Armenians of Khankendi and other settlements of the Karabakh economic region into the Azerbaijani society and create opportunities for taking advantage of the patronage of the Azerbaijani state.

The employees of the State Migration Service are working to accept locally the initial registration applications from the Armenian residents living in the Karabakh economic region and take education-related measures while the employees of the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population are involved in defining socio-humanitarian needs of the residents.

Initial registration applications are being accepted by the employees of the State Migration Service in Khankendi at the former “police” building.

Moreover, initial registration applications are accepted in an electronic form by the State Migration Service through the reintegration.gov.az portal.

The activity of state body employees in the region will help to ensure more swift reintegration of Armenian residents living in Karabakh into the local society and enhance effectiveness in meeting their socio-humanitarian needs.