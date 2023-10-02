5,000-year-old wine found in Egyptian jars

2 Oct. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Archaeologists found hundreds of jars containing some well-preserved wine remains during excavations in Egypt, the country's Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities reported.

It was noted that a collaborate archaeological mission, conducted jointly by Egypt, Germany, and Austria, found hundreds of sealed, fully intact jars.

"The discovery was made while scientists were exploring the tomb of Queen Merneith of the First Dynasty (approx. 2950 BC) at the Umm El Qa'ab site. The jars had traces of leftover wine," the inistry said.

The jugs are large and well-preserved, the age of the wine was estimated to be around 5,000 years old.

The ministry added that the researchers also uncovered funerary furniture along with the jars during the exploratory works.